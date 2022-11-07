Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 32,617 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

