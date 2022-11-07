American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,846 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

