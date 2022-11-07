Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Niu Technologies worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after buying an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

