Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 560,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of IAMGOLD worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of IAG opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAMGOLD Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.