Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 560,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of IAMGOLD worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

