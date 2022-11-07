Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,170 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 46.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares in the company, valued at $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.