Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Editas Medicine worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $790.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

