Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 790,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 677,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $12.59 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.