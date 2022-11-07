Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

