Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 278.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 314,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 231,380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 66.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 44,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

