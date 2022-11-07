Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $306.20 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $522.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.