Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

