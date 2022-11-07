Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $145.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

