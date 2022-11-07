Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

CHD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.