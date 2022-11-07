abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $133.06 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

About Dover

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

