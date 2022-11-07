Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

