abrdn plc Sells 1,168 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $170.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

