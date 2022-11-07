Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 25.9 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

