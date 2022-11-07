Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 25.9 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.