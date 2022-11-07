Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 472.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.93 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.