Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $38.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $199.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 20.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

