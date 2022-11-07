Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

SON opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

