Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,227,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.