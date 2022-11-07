Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $353.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.97. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

