Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 460 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 904.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $460.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.44.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

