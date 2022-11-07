Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

