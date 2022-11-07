Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

