IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

