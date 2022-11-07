Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,397.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.