Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

