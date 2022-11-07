Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 131 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $357.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $414.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average is $317.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

