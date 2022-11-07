OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

