Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.49 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

