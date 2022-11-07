Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after buying an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,499,000 after buying an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

