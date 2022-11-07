Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

