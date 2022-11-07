Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 189,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 159,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

