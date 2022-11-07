31,682 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

