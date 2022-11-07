Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 15,644 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

