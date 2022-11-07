Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 143,196 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,196 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 595.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Pinterest by 84.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,055,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $49.10.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
