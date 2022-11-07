Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 143,196 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,196 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 595.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Pinterest by 84.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,055,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.