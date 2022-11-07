Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.58% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $334,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.