Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.58% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $334,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
