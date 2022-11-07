Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 6,950 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

