TMX Group Limited (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

TMX Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE X opened at C$132.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$139.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.00.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

