Truist Financial Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $400.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $265.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

