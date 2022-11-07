Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

