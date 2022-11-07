Olin Co. (OLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 9th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Olin by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

