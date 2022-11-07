Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance
MPB opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
