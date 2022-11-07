Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

MPB opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

