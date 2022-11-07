PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 25th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

PCSB stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCSB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

