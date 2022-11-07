Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Dana has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

