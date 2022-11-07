Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Dana has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Dana Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:DAN opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
