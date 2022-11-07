Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 21st

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $239.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

In related news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,808 shares of company stock valued at $90,099. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

