Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.