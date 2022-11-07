BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $5.93 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.