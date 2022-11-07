iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.